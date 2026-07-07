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The relationship between Leeds United and Serie A club Parma remains strong despite Zion Suzuki turning down a move to Elland Road and other deals between the two clubs are possible.

Daniel Farke strengthened his goalkeeping department last summer by signing Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri from Lyon, with the expectation that he would become Leeds’s first-choice shot-stopper.

However, things have not gone to plan at Elland Road, as Perri has fallen down the pecking order and veteran goalkeeper Karl Darlow established himself as the Whites’ number one.

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Although Darlow has been offered a new contract, Leeds are still expected to sign another goalkeeper this summer regardless of whether he stays or goes.

They have been looking towards Japan custodian Suzuki, who emerged as a target for them last month when it was suggested that the Yorkshire club were ‘gathering information’ about the 23-year-old.

Leeds were being considered ‘ahead of the competition’ to secure the signature of the Japanese international despite Italian giants Juventus entering the race for the goalkeeper.

But, recently, the Whites received a major blow in the pursuit of Suzuki as the goalkeeper turned down a move to Elland Road.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

However, despite Parma’s goalkeeper refusing Leeds’ offer, all seems not over between the two parties.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Parma Live), ‘nothing has been broken’ in the relationship between Leeds and Parma, which remains strong.

It has been suggested that some Crociati players might still move to Elland Road this summer on account of that good relationship.

One Parma player Leeds are keen on is Mandela Keita, with the defensive midfielder liked in England.

It was recently suggested that several Premier League sides were ‘ready to match or even fully meet’ Parma’s asking price for the Japanese international of €30m.

And all eyes will be on whether Suzuki does still end up playing his football in the Premier League next season.

Parma have already brought in a replacement for the Japan international shot-stopper.