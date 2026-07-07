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Partizan Belgrade have sent a signal that in-demand midfielder Ognjen Ugresic, who has been linked with Newcastle United, can leave.

Ugresic has quickly risen through the ranks at Partizan Belgrade in Serbia, with the 19-year-old establishing himself in the Serbian giants’ first team and earning a reputation as one of the country’s brightest young prospects.

The midfielder has already made 48 senior appearances for Partizan Belgrade, registering 15 goal contributions and underlining why he is attracting attention from clubs across Europe.

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His performances in Serbia have put him on the radar of several clubs this summer, including Newcastle United, who have made signing young prospects a real focus of their transfer activity.

Ugresic first appeared on Newcastle United’s radar in April, with suggestions the Magpies were ‘in concrete talks’ with his agents about taking him to England.

It was recently suggested that the Magpies would face fierce competition to secure the services of the 19-year-old, who is highly rated by a host of sides, including Italian outfit Bologna.

Feyenoord are also keen, while now ‘the signal that the player can leave’ has been given by Partizan Belgrade, according to Italian daily Il Resto del Carlino.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

The signal is that Partizan Belgrade chose to leave Ugresic out of their friendly against Neftci Baku, something which could be seen as guarding against injury or simply because a move is advanced.

Who are leading the way for the Serbian prospect remains to be seen.

Newcastle, who endured a disappointing campaign which saw them finish outside European spots, are looking to bounce back in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies are focused on players of Ugresic’s age, with winger Bazoumana Toure, 20, just having signed for Newcastle.

Ajax midfielder Sean Steur, 18, is now set to finalise a move to St James’ Park.

Elsewhere, the Magpies ‘are in the mix with Manchester United’ for the signature of Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos, who is just 22 years old.

This summer could represent a key window for Newcastle as they seek to rebuild the squad ahead of next term.