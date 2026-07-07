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Leeds United have set their price expectations if goalkeeper Lucas Perri is sold this summer, amid interest from Torino.

The 28-year-old arrived in Yorkshire last summer after the Whites identified him as their new number one for life back in the Premier League.

The Brazilian made an encouraging start to his spell in England, keeping two clean sheets in the Peacocks’ opening three league matches.

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However, an injury disrupted his momentum and, after returning to action, he came under increasing scrutiny as his performances failed to convince.

Daniel Farke eased expectations on Perri, but the shot-stopper struggled to win over doubters.

Perri gradually slipped down the pecking order, with Karl Darlow establishing himself as Farke’s first-choice goalkeeper from January onwards.

During that time, the German boss urged the Brazilian to raise his level after demanding improved performances.

Perri’s future at Elland Road now appears increasingly uncertain, with Farke seemingly having little intention of restoring him as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

As a result, a summer departure is gathering momentum, with Italian club Torino emerging as a potential destination.

Now, according to Italian journalist Daniele Trecca, ‘the price tag on’ Perri’s head has been set by Leeds and it is at least €12m.

With three years still remaining on his contract, the Whites are under little pressure to lower their valuation.

Whether Torino are prepared to meet Leeds’ asking price or attempt to negotiate a lower fee remains to be seen in the coming days should they formalise their interest.

Perri also attracted interest from Besiktas during the winter transfer window, and further clubs could yet enter the race given his uncertain situation.

Meanwhile, Leeds’ goalkeeping department remains far from settled, with Darlow officially a free agent and still weighing up whether to extend his stay.

The Whites were also pushing to sign Parma’s Zion Suzuki, although it was recently suggested that the Japanese international is not keen on a move to Elland Road.

Whether the Peacocks revisit that pursuit later in the window remains unclear, although the club continue to enjoy a strong relationship with Parma.

Should Perri depart and Darlow also move on, Leeds would find themselves needing to recruit two custodians this summer.