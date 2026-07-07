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Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin has arrived at Fiorentina to undergo his medical ahead of his loan move to the Serie A club.

Last season, the Lilywhites finished 17th, narrowly avoiding relegation, and responded by reinforcing their backline with new signings, including central defenders Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The Romanian defender has endured a difficult spell in north London since arriving from Genoa in 2024, making just 48 appearances in all competitions.

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A cruciate ligament injury sustained at the start of last year stalled his progress, and although he returned to full fitness during the second half of last season, he was unable to establish himself in a struggling Spurs side.

With the club’s summer arrivals, Dragusin is no longer viewed as part of Roberto De Zerbi’s long-term plans, having even been offered to Juventus last month.

With former Spurs sporting director Fabio Paratici now overseeing operations at Fiorentina, a return to Serie A is on the cards for the Romanian, who is set to spend the season on loan with La Viola.

The agreement is structured as an initial loan, with an obligation to buy for €17.5m if the 24-year-old makes 22 appearances.

Club played for Juventus Sampdoria Salernitana Genoa Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Radu Dragusin has played for

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Dragusin has now arrived in Florence to undergo his medical examinations before completing his move to Fiorentina.

The Romania international landed in Italy on Monday evening and now has only the remaining formalities to complete before joining his new team-mates.

Like Spurs, Fiorentina endured a disappointing campaign last season, finishing 15th in Serie A, and will be hoping for a marked improvement under new head coach Fabio Grosso.

One Italian journalist believes the Tottenham defender could prove to be a transformative signing and help usher in a new chapter for the club.

The two clubs also did business last season when Fiorentina signed Manor Solomon on loan during the winter transfer window, although the winger’s asking price has since proven too steep for the Italian side to pursue a permanent deal.

Tottenham, who beat Bayern Munich and Napoli to Dragusin’s signature in 2024, will now hope the Romanian can rediscover his best form in Italy and earn a permanent move after failing to make the desired impact in north London.