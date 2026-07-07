Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

Wolves midfielder Fer Lopez will ‘not force the situation or declare himself in rebellion’ to secure a move to Celta Vigo, but the Spanish outfit are not giving up on bringing him back this summer.

In the recent campaign, Wolves were relegated to the Championship and will now look to assemble a squad to make a strong push for promotion next season.

Lopez spent the second half of the previous season on loan at his former club Celta Vigo, and quickly slotted into Claudio Giraldez’s side, making 17 La Liga appearances.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Now going into pre-season, Wolves have a new manager in the shape of Cesar Peixoto, who is delighted to have Lopez back at Molineux.

Celta Vigo want to bring back Lopez, following his strong displays in Spain, and believed that Wolves’ relegation would allow them to reach an agreement with the club, but the Old Gold ‘do not seem inclined to make his departure easy’ this summer.

Currently, Wolves have closed the door on a potential deal for Lopez to return to Celta Vigo, and the Spanish midfielder will ‘not force the situation or declare himself in rebellion’ to try to tilt the dial, according to Spanish daily Nos Diario.

However, Os Celestes will keep negotiating with the Old Gold, as they have approval from Lopez, who wants both the team to reach an agreement over his future in the summer transfer window.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Celta Vigo are seeking to secure a loan deal, in which they are willing to cover Lopez’s salary as well as compensate Wolves for the loan, but at the moment talks between the clubs have not made any progress.

Lopez came through the Celta Vigo youth system, and the club had to sell him to manage the books, but the Spanish outfit have still ‘not lost hope’ in their pursuit to bring him back this summer.

The 22-year-old midfielder was unable to settle into English football, making only 12 appearances for the Old Gold since his arrival at the club.

The Spanish midfielder still has four years left on his current contract with Wolves and he will be involved in the training sessions with the first pre-season tests fast approaching.

Wolves will be fighting for promotion next season, and new manager Peixoto wants to talk to and evaluate Lopez in pre-season before making his decision.

Lopez is not keen on playing in the Championship, but he may be left with little other option.