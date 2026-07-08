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Leeds United are expected to return with ‘another push’ for Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki after suggestions their opening proposal was knocked back.

Suzuki’s future appears destined to lie away from Parma after the Serie A club moved to sign Giovanni Daffara from Juventus to take over between the sticks next season, in full anticipation of a sale of the Japan star.

The 23-year-old has only just returned from the World Cup, where Japan’s campaign ended in the round of 32, but his displays across four appearances, including a clean sheet in a 4-0 win over Tunisia, did not go unnoticed.

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Aston Villa were the first to register their interest, dispatching scouts to watch the Japan international in action in North America ahead of a possible move.

Leeds then entered the race, initially making enquiries before stepping up their pursuit and eventually ‘pressing hard’ to land the goalkeeper towards the end of June.

Juventus also joined the Premier League clubs in the race for Suzuki, though the Italian giants quickly cooled their interest after discovering Parma’s valuation.

I Crociati are believed to value Suzuki at more than €35m, with several English clubs said to be ready to match, or even exceed, that asking price.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Earlier this week, Leeds stepped up their interest by submitting an offer, though it was suggested Suzuki had rejected the proposal, with the reasons behind his decision remaining unclear.

Despite that setback, relations between Parma and Leeds are understood to remain positive, with the Whites still in the market for a new goalkeeper ahead of next season.

In fact, the Yorkshire club remain ‘strong on’ Suzuki and have not given up hope of bringing him into Daniel Farke’s squad.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web, Leeds are preparing to return with ‘another push’ in an attempt to persuade the 23-year-old to make the move to Elland Road.

The 28-cap Japan international made 22 appearances for Parma last season, keeping six clean sheets while sharing goalkeeping duties with Edoardo Corvi after suffering a broken hand.

With Karl Darlow out of contract, Illan Meslier close to joining Arsenal and Lucas Perri attracting interest from Torino, Leeds appear ready to go all in for the Japanese goalkeeper.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites can tempt Suzuki to Elland Road without European football on offer and whether Parma are happy with any bid amount.