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Borussia Dortmund are tipped as being unlikely to agree to a straight loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur talent Mikey Moore as the Bundesliga club do not see themselves as a ‘feeder club’ for Premier League teams.

Moore has just signed off on a stint at Rangers, who beat off Championship clubs to land the Tottenham star on a season-long loan deal last summer.

The 18-year-old took time to get going at Ibrox, but became an important part of the Gers side as the season progressed.

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His impressive performances were hailed by former Light Blues striker Gordon Dalziel, who praised the winger for handling the pressure of playing for a club like Rangers.

With his loan spell at Ibrox now over, Moore has returned to Tottenham and it is unclear what his future is.

While Rangers have been linked with wanting him back, there is interest from a host of other sides, including German giants Dortmund.

On what basis a loan move to the Ruhr might happen is uncertain, but according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Dortmund would be unlikely to agree to a straight loan.

It has been suggested that the Bundesliga giants do not see themselves as a ‘feeder club’ for the Premier League teams.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

A loan could well happen if an option to buy or an obligation to buy was included, but whether that is possible is unclear and would effectively mean Spurs giving away control of Moore’s future.

It remains to be seen whether Roberto De Zerbi opts to keep the 18-year-old beyond this summer or sends him out on another loan spell.

Rangers will surely be keeping a close eye on the situation given just how well Moore did at Ibrox.

Staying at Tottenham could see Moore only having limited opportunities, especially as De Zerbi is now chasing attacking reinforcements.

Tottenham are interested in signing Rafael Leao, but face competition from Saudi teams who ‘have started approaches’ for the AC Milan winger.

Spurs have recently been boosted in their pursuit of Leao, as the Portuguese international is intrigued by the idea of being part of De Zerbi’s project at Tottenham.