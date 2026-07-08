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Fulham ‘have shown interest’ in Udinese defender Thomas Kristensen, although the Cottagers are facing competition from both Juventus and Atalanta.

The 24-year-old has been a regular presence in Udinese’s defence since arriving at the club in 2023.

He remained an important figure last season, making 31 appearances across all competitions and finding the net three times.

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However, with just two years remaining on his contract, Kristensen is believed to be ready for a fresh challenge and is waiting to see what opportunities emerge during the summer transfer window.

Fellow Friulians star Arthur Atta attracted Premier League interest earlier in the window from Newcastle United, while Aston Villa are now also pushing for his signature.

The same could be true for the centre-back, with Fulham having shown interest in securing the defender’s services, according to Italian outlet Tutto Udinese.

Whether the Cottagers choose to turn that interest into a concrete approach remains unclear, but any pursuit is unlikely to be straightforward.

Interested club League Fulham Premier League Atalanta Serie A Juventus Serie A Keen on Thomas Kristensen

Atalanta have already made enquiries about the centre-back, while Juventus have also been linked with the Dane recently, raising the possibility that he could remain in Serie A despite seeking a move away from Udinese.

Fulham could also face another obstacle in the race, with Kristensen is understood to be eager to play European football, something both Atalanta and the Old Lady are currently in a position to offer.

The Friulians are fully aware of the defender’s desire to move on and are prepared to sanction his departure, although only if their €15m valuation is met.

Should none of the interested clubs match that asking price, Kristensen remaining at Udinese beyond the summer window cannot be ruled out.

Fulham, meanwhile, are preparing for a new era under Alvaro Arbeloa and are yet to make a fresh signing this summer.

Their only movement in the window so far has been Jonah Kusi-Asare’s initial loan move from Bayern Munich being made permanent.

Another player who spent last season on loan at Cotton Cravage, Samuel Chukwueze, is preparing to fight for his place back at AC Milan.

The Cottagers are also monitoring Franculino Dju, but Everton and West Ham United are in the frame for the forward.

Whether Fulham are prepared to step up their pursuit of Kristensen in the face of mounting competition should become clearer over the coming days.

English clubs were already circling the centre-back last summer, with Nottingham Forest and Wolves among those credited with an interest.