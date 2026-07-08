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Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer of Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio, who appears increasingly likely to leave the Turin giants this summer.

Juventus and Tottenham have spent the past month locked in talks over the future of Spurs goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, with the Bianconeri keen on the Italian but reluctant to meet the north London club’s valuation.

The Serie A giants have also been exploring move for Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez, who is their primary target, though the financial package required has proved prohibitive, prompting them to turn their focus back to the 29-year-old, who no longer appears central to De Zerbi’s plans.

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Although Vicario has been Tottenham’s first-choice goalkeeper for the past three seasons, Antonin Kinsky’s impressive displays towards the end of the recent campaign have seen him stake a strong claim for the number one shirt.

Spurs have also strengthened their goalkeeping department by signing Martin Dubravka on a free transfer following the expiry of his Burnley contract.

De Zerbi’s admiration for Di Gregorio is nothing new, with Tottenham being linked with the Juventus goalkeeper shortly after the Italian arrived at N17 in April, although the shot-stopper remained focused on seeing out the season in Turin.

By May, Juventus were said to be willing to evaluate offers for Di Gregorio amid firm interest from Tottenham.

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The 28-year-old star ended last season with 37 appearances for the Bianconeri, recording an impressive 17 clean sheets.

Now, despite those standout performances, Di Gregorio is understood to be heading for the exit this summer, placing interested clubs back on alert.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, De Zerbi ‘greatly appreciates’ the Juventus goalkeeper, who now appears to have one foot out of the door.

It is suggested that the Lilywhites have stepped up their interest over the past 24 hours, moving decisively.

With Vicario edging closer to an exit, the two clubs could yet find common ground, especially with Spurs having already seemingly indicated that a loan arrangement is not out of the question, though they may well want a loan fee.

Juventus are understood to value Di Gregorio at no less than €15m after his 84 appearances for the Old Lady.

Tottenham’s asking price for Vicario is slightly higher, though with a potential swap deal still a possibility, it remains to be seen whether negotiations take that route as both clubs look to resolve their respective goalkeeping situations.