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Newcastle United midfield target Sergej Levak appears to now have moved out of reach for the Magpies as he has signed a new five-year deal with Atalanta and is expected to join their first team set-up, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies have seen high-profile names in the form of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali depart St. James’ Park this summer and are looking at a major rebuild.

Eddie Howe’s side have banked huge money from the sales of Gordon and Tonali and they have been active in the market to bring in players, with midfield being a priority area.

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Newcastle are focusing on signing young talented players this summer and recently splashed the cash on winger Bazoumana Toure.

The Magpies have also their eyes on Atalanta’s highly rated midfielder Levak, who last season featured in Serie C for the Bergamo side’s Under-23 outfit.

Levak has admirers in the market and to gain an advantage on them, Newcastle submitted an early bid in the region of €10m, which was promptly turned down by Atalanta.

Atalanta are keen on keeping the Croatia Under-19 international at the club and it has been claimed they have convinced Levak to sign a new deal with them.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

The new deal will see Levak stay with the Bergamo outfit until 2031 and he is expected to join Maurizio Sarri’s first-team, putting him out of reach for Newcastle.

Levak joined Atalanta from Roma last summer and made 34 appearances last season in Serie C, netting seven goals in the process.

The Magpies are sure to keep tabs on Levak, but the idea of signing him this summer looks to be dead.

Newcastle have moved on and have managed to agree a deal with Ajax for their talented midfielder Sean Steur and they are set to pay €25m to the Dutch side for his signature.

Swiss international Johan Manzambi is on their radar as well and it has been suggested that Steur’s arrival will not change the plan Newcastle have for the 20-year-old.

Manzambi has turned some heads with his performances in the 2026 World Cup, where he has managed to secure five goal contributions so far.

Howe’s side are also admirers of 19-year-old Partizan Belgrade talent Ognjen Ugresic and it was recently suggested that he could leave the Serbian club this summer. –