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West Ham United are interested in MLS midfielder Evander and could step up their pursuit, although the Hammers may have to fend off competition from Napoli after the Brazilian was offered to the Serie A outfit.

The Hammers are preparing for life in the Championship, having already received a financial boost through Mateus Fernandes’ £85m move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Crysencio Summerville could also leave the London Stadium this summer despite Roma cooling their pursuit, with Galatasaray now weighing up a move for the winger and there being significant Premier League interest.

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A host of other Hammers stars could leave, however, uncertainty still surrounds Niclas Fullkrug’s future after Werder Bremen opted against pursuing a move for the German.

Fresh faces will need to arrive to boost the squad, with the east London outfit continuing to battle Crystal Palace for Jordan James, although Rennes remain firm over their valuation.

The Hammers are also monitoring Midtjylland’s Franculino Dju, but Premier League competition threatens to complicate any move for the forward.

Another opportunity has now emerged in the shape of Cincinnati midfielder Evander, with West Ham ‘potentially moving beyond mere enquiries’ for the Brazilian, according to Italian outlet Area Napoli.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The attacking midfielder has become one of Cincinnati’s driving forces since arriving in the MLS and continues to be among their standout performers.

Last season, the attacking midfielder amassed 22 goals and 17 assists in 43 appearances, highlighting just how decisive he can be in the final third.

That productivity has carried into the current campaign, with Evander already registering 18 goal involvements from just 18 appearances.

Napoli have now been offered the Brazilian as a potential option, as he is keen to return to European football.

The overall package for Evander is claimed to be worth around €20m, including bonuses, which may present an obstacle for both Napoli and the Hammers.

The attacking midfielder is also seeking a salary close to €2.5m per season, a figure understood to be a stumbling block for the Naples outfit, something which could work in West Ham’s favour.

Should Napoli decide to turn their attention towards the Brazilian, however, the Hammers may find themselves facing a difficult battle, with the Italian outfit able to give him a taste of Champions League football and Serie A.

Evander’s only experience in European football came during his spell with Danish side Midtjylland, and this summer could determine whether he earns another opportunity on the continent.