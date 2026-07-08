Carl Recine/Getty Images

Stoke City have seen a bid rejected for Daniel Karlsbakk, with Norwegian outfit Sarpsborg holding firm on their valuation of the striker.

The Norwegian striker has been with Sarpsborg since joining the club in January last year and has quickly grown into one of their most influential players.

Karlsbakk enjoyed a sensational debut campaign, scoring 18 goals in 28 appearances to finish as the Norwegian top flight’s leading goalscorer.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The striker has also represented Norway at Under-21 level, having progressed through the national team’s youth ranks.

As a result, Karlsbakk became one of the most sought-after names during the winter transfer window, with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor pushing for a deal, although a move ultimately failed to materialise.

But this year has not reached the same heights, with the striker managing three league goals in eleven appearances so far.

For that reason, Sarpsborg are believed to be willing to listen to offers this summer, even though Karlsbakk still has three years remaining on his contract.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Norwegian outfit are understood to value the striker at around £3.8m, a figure significantly lower than the price they demanded during the winter window.

Now, according to Norwegian broadcaster TV2, Championship interest in Karlsbakk is there, but Sarpsborg ‘rejected a bid from Stoke’ for the hitman.

The Potters’ proposal was worth less than £3.8m, falling short of the valuation Sarpsborg are demanding before they would consider sanctioning a transfer.

Whether the Potters return with an improved offer remains to be seen, although another approach cannot be ruled out in the coming days and weeks.

Mark Robins’ side has already strengthened their attacking options through the arrival of Milan Smit.

The Potters have also reinforced several other areas of the squad, with significant investment already made and further additions still expected this summer.

Promotion back to the Premier League appears to be Stoke’s clear objective this season, and Karlsbakk could yet emerge as another key target in that pursuit.

Whether he ultimately becomes part of Robins’ plans, however, is still uncertain.