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Leeds United are not giving up hope of signing Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki from Parma despite suggestions he has turned down an Elland Road move.

Last summer the Whites were looking for a new no 1 and they decided to sign Brazilian goalkeeper Lucas Perri from French side Lyon, with the plan being he would be the club’s long-term man between the sticks.

Despite a good start to the season, Perri saw his form dip and he came under heavy scrutiny before Farke decided to rely on Karl Darlow to be his first choice.

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Now Darlow is out of contract and Illan Meslier has left the club following the expiry of his deal, while Perri is on Torino’s radar.

The Yorkshire giants are in the market to sign a goalkeeper and they want Suzuki, having already started efforts to snap him up.

Leeds were considered to be ahead in the race for the Japanese, but earlier this week it was suggested that Suzuki had knocked back a switch to Elland Road.

That does not look to be the end of the story though and, according to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, Leeds remain ‘strong on’ Suzuki.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

It appears that the Whites have not called off the chase and are still pushing to try to convince the Japanese shot-stopper to join.

Suzuki’s performances in the World Cup have drawn attention from several Premier League clubs and Parma want a fee in the region of €30m for the player.

There is also interest from Juventus, though there is doubt that the Bianconeri would be prepared to pay Parma’s asking price.

The 23-year-old joined Parma in the summer of 2024 and last season he made a strong start but due to an injury, he missed several matches.

Commentator Adam Pope admitted earlier this summer that in his view Leeds need a new goalkeeper regardless of what happens with Darlow.

It remains to be seen how long Leeds will continue to chase Suzuki, with other goalkeepers also surely on the radar at Elland Road.