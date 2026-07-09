Julian Finney/Getty Images

Louie Barry’s Aston Villa salary has emerged following his move to Sheffield Wednesday, which he accepted a pay cut to seal.

Barry, a lifelong Aston Villa supporter, spent a decade in West Brom‘s academy before a year with Barcelona preceded his move to Villa Park.

Villa secured his signature in the winter of 2020 for an initial £880,000, with the deal potentially rising to £3.5m through add-ons.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The versatile forward made numerous appearances across Villa’s Under-18 and Under-23 sides, while his lone senior outing came in the FA Cup against Liverpool in 2021, where he marked the occasion with a goal.

Beyond that appearance, Barry spent much of his Villa career gaining experience away from the club, embarking on nine separate loan spells, the latest returning him to Stockport County in February for a third stint.

During his spell at MK Dons in 2022, the club’s director of football spoke of Barry being on an upward trajectory, while Swindon Town’s head coach had earlier praised his tactical intelligence.

The 23-year-old has now completed a permanent departure from Villa Park, with Sheffield Wednesday, under new American ownership ahead of next season, securing his signature.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

Barry has accepted a pay cut to join the Owls, signing a four-year contract with the League One club.

His huge wage at Villa Park has in the process emerged, with journalist Jacob Tanswell writing on X: “Louie Barry was on around £40,000 a week and has taken a reduction to allow the move to Sheffield Wednesday, signing a 4 year deal.”

Eyebrows are sure to be raised amongst Aston Villa fans about the wages Barry was taking home at Villa Park.

The English forward spent the first half of last season on loan with rivals Sheffield United before being recalled and sent to Stockport County, where the Hatters’ director of football highlighted the forward’s determination to succeed.

He featured in ten matches for the Edgeley Park outfit, scoring four goals, including a hat-trick against Peterborough in the regular season before finding the net in the second leg of the playoff semi-final victory over Stevenage.

Overall, Barry has scored over 60 goals across his career and will be hoping to add significantly to that tally under Henrik Pedersen next season.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are preparing for another Champions League campaign under Unai Emery and still have plenty of work to do in the transfer market before the window closes.