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Former Italy defender Marco Lanna believes Fiorentina are the ideal club for Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Radu Dragusin to reignite his career, backing the Romanian to flourish in Tuscany.

The 24-year-old never managed to establish himself in north London, with limited opportunities compounded by an untimely injury that further stalled his progress.

As a result, his entourage explored opportunities elsewhere, with the Romanian linked with RB Leipzig and Juventus over recent months, although neither path led to a move.

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Fiorentina’s interest first surfaced back in April, with La Viola quietly laying the groundwork behind the scenes in an effort to bring the defender back to Serie A.

Their persistence eventually paid off as Dragusin completed a loan switch to Tuscany, handing the Romanian the opportunity to embark on a fresh chapter and rebuild his career.

The agreement also includes an obligation to buy should the centre-back reach 22 appearances during his spell with the Serie A outfit.

If the Romanian can make the desired impact, it would also please Tottenham by giving them the opportunity to part with him permanently for a substantial fee.

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Emerging from Juventus’ academy, Dragusin spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Sampdoria, where Lanna had the opportunity to watch the Romanian closely during his development.

Now, Lanna highlighted Dragusin’s blend of size, pace and strength, while admitting the defender’s biggest issue was often making mistakes in otherwise straightforward situations despite excelling defensively.

He also pointed to the progress the Romanian has made over the years, insisting Fiorentina will provide the ideal environment for the defender to realise his full potential, while backing him to make a significant impact in Tuscany.

Lanna told Radio Firenze Viola: “He’s a player with tremendous physical attributes.

“He’s tall, but also quick and powerful, and he’s exceptionally strong from a muscular standpoint.

“Back then, I used to tell him that he did everything well, only to make mistakes in the simplest situations.

“But in one-on-one duels and marking, he has always been outstanding.

“Over the years, he has improved as well, and Tottenham invested heavily in him.

“I believe Florence could be the perfect place for him to relaunch his career at the highest level and fulfil the potential he has always shown.

“It will be an excellent signing.”

A former Serie A star has also recently spoken glowingly about Dragusin, while an Italian journalist also lauded the Romanian’s qualities.

Despite spending 30 months at Tottenham, the centre-back managed just 48 appearances and will now hope to relaunch his career in Fiorentina colours.

Dragusin may not be the only player making the move from N17 to Tuscany this summer, with Manor Solomon once again entering the frame for La Viola.