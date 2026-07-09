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Nottingham Forest have been given hope that they can sign Givairo Read, despite Feyenoord knocking back the Tricky Trees’ bid for the defender, as Dutch journalist Martijn Krabbendam insists he is ‘not untouchable’.

The 20-year-old joined Feyernoord in 2023 as an academy signing, but wasted little time forcing his way into the first-team picture as he demonstrated his potential.

The 2024/25 campaign proved to be Read’s breakthrough season, with the right-back registering eleven goal involvements in 37 appearances, raising his stock.

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The Dutchman’s progress continued last season despite injuries restricting him to just 20 appearances, with the right-back still contributing five goal involvements.

Given the rate of his development, it has been speculated that Feyenoord would face a difficult task keeping hold of him this summer amid growing interest.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich have already been credited with an interest in the right-back’s services.

Nottingham Forest, however, became the first club to make a concrete move after identifying the Dutchman as a player capable of strengthening their squad.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The Tricky Trees submitted an opening offer for Read, but Feyenoord wasted little time in turning it down, showing no willingness to entertain the proposal.

Whether Nottingham Forest return with an improved bid remains to be seen, while interest from elsewhere also leaves the door open for further developments.

Feyenoord have been clear about their desire to see off suitors, but the story may not be over.

Krabbendam stressed that Read should not be considered off limits despite Feyenoord rejecting Forest’s approach, suggesting that the defender could still leave Rotterdam should the right proposal arrive.

He also pointed to Sean Steur’s move from Ajax to Newcastle United as an example, highlighting that no Dutch player is truly beyond the reach of the transfer market.

Krabbendam said on Voetbal International’s channel (8:15): “Everyone is for sale; every Dutch player is for sale.

“He is not untouchable.

“You saw that for Sean Steur at Ajax, and everyone is simply for sale.”

Read still has three years remaining on his Feyenoord contract, leaving the Dutch club in a strong negotiating position should further offers arrive.

Whether Nottingham Forest decide to test Feyenoord’s resolve again should become clearer over the coming days.

While Nottingham Forest are still waiting to add a new right-back this summer, one could yet depart, with Atalanta continuing to keep tabs on Nicolo Savona.