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Feyenoord have rejected Nottingham Forest’s opening offer for full-back Givairo Read, with the Eredivisie club unwilling to sanction his departure on the proposed terms.

The right-footed defender, who is comfortable operating on either flank, featured in 20 matches for Feyenoord last season and registered five goal contributions.

A frustrating hamstring injury kept him sidelined for a significant spell, but interest in his services has remained strong, with Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Paris FC all keeping tabs on the 20-year-old.

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Les Parisiens tested Feyenoord’s resolve during the winter transfer window by submitting an offer worth more than €20m, but Read opted to remain in Rotterdam and see out the campaign.

Nottingham Forest have now entered the race, lodging their first bid for the Dutch defender.

However, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Feyenoord wasted little time in responding, with technical director Devy Rigaux swiftly rejecting the proposal.

Read still has three years remaining on his contract, leaving Feyenoord under no pressure to cash in this summer.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Head coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was Arne Slot’s assistant at Liverpool last season, also considers the defender a key figure in his plans and is keen to keep him at the club for next season.

Read has previously admitted that the Premier League is a league he would like to play in, making Nottingham Forest an attractive option despite the club not being among Europe’s heavyweights.

Forest endured a brief relegation battle last season before Vitor Pereira guided them clear of danger, only for the Portuguese coach to be dismissed earlier this month.

His successor is Oliver Glasner, who arrives after leading Crystal Palace to Conference League glory before departing amid public concerns over a perceived lack of backing from the club’s hierarchy.

As the Tricky Trees begin a new chapter under the Austrian, attention will turn to how strongly the club support him in the market as they look to improve on last season’s 16th-place finish.

The squad has already undergone changes, with midfielder Elliot Anderson joining Manchester City, centre-back David Carmo returning to Olympiakos and Jota Silva also joining the Greek club on loan.

Whether the Garibaldis return with an improved offer for Read now remains to be seen, with the Dutch defender a potential first signing of the Glasner era.