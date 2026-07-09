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Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare has consulted Trabzonspor hitman Paul Onuachu as he seeks a clearer picture of a potential move to the Turkish outfit.

The 25-year-old arrived at Molineux last summer with high expectations following a prolific spell at Belgian side Genk, where he even finished as the Pro League’s Golden Boot winner.

The Nigerian struggled to establish himself in England, with limited opportunities yielding just three goals from 33 appearances.

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Matters fared little better for the Old Gold, whose difficult season ultimately ended with relegation to the Championship.

The Molineux outfit are plotting an immediate return to the Premier League, but Arokodare may not be part of those plans after Trabzonspor recently submitted an offer for the striker.

The proposal is understood to be a loan move and, while Wolves’ final stance is yet to become clear, the Turkish outfit remain confident they can secure an agreement.

The Old Gold have made it clear that Trabzonspor would need to cover the striker’s full salary should they wish to take him to Turkey.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

The Black Sea Storm are now also working to convince the Nigerian that he should make the move to the Black Sea coast.

According to Turkish Daily Sabah, Arokodare has met Trabzonspor star and fellow Nigeria international Onuachu to gather information ‘about the club, the city, and its structure’.

It is believed the striker has a ‘positive’ impression of the Black Sea Storm and, although personal terms have yet to be finalised, the club are hopeful of reaching an agreement soon.

Whether the loan will include an option to buy is still unclear, while Wolves paid around £24m to sign the striker and recouping that fee now appears a difficult task following his drop in value over the past year.

Should Arokodare depart, Wolves are unlikely to feel his absence too heavily given the limited opportunities he received, while the return of Raul Jimenez has already strengthened their striker options.

The Old Gold are expected to continue searching for further attacking reinforcements after attempting to land Che Adams last month, although no deal materialised.

Meanwhile, they also look set to miss out on another target, with Trabzonspor closing in on winger Aral Simsir.

Arokodare could complete his temporary move to Trabzonspor should the two sides find common ground in the coming days.

He had already attracted interest from Turkey in April, when Besiktas were credited with admiring the Nigerian.

Further departures could also follow at Molineux, with Celta Vigo pushing to retain Fer Lopez, although the Spaniard is not expected to force an exit