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Celtic are ‘pushing hard’ to sign Egypt international Haissem Hassan from Spanish side Real Oviedo, but face competition from clubs in Spain and England.

The Bhoys ended the recent campaign on a high with a domestic double, after a shaky start to a season in which they made multiple managerial changes.

Now, Martin O’Neill is staying for another season and Celtic have been working in the summer transfer window to improve their squad for the upcoming campaign.

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The Bhoys are set to bring in Camilo Duran from Qarabag in a deal which has been hailed as a coup, but the Glasgow club are still looking into the transfer market to add more depth to the front line.

Celtic have shown interest in winger Hassan, who has come to light due to his performances with Egypt at the World Cup.

Now the Bhoys are ‘pushing hard’ to bring him to Celtic Park this summer but face competition from Spain and England, according to Greek journalist George Tsarouchas.

It has been suggested that Hassan, who currently plays club football in Spain with Real Oviedo, will cost Celtic a fee of between €6m and €7m, with those being the Spanish side’s ‘demands’ for him.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

The 24-year-old winger arrived at Real Oviedo from fellow Spanish side Villarreal in the summer of 2024, and put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the club.

The Egypt international struggled to have a big impact in the recent campaign at club level and registered just three assists in 38 matches in all competitions this season.

He did though give a good glimpse of his abilities at the World Cup.

Celtic will hope that he can find his scoring boots in the Scottish Premier League in the event they are able to sign him in the summer transfer window.

The Bhoys are set to miss out on Borussia Dortmund winger Cole Campbell and have been looking at other alternatives to bolster their attack for the upcoming season.

Hassan only has one year remaining on his current deal with Real Oviedo and the Spanish outfit might be looking to cash in on him following heavy interest from clubs across Europe.

It remains to be seen whether Celtic are able to land Hassan in the transfer window, or whether the Egypt international will make a move elsewhere.