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Fiorentina have no intention of entering a bidding war with Paris FC for Burnley winger Luca Koleosho, instead trusting the Italian’s desire to join them to have a ‘decisive influence’ on the negotiations.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Paris FC, where he quickly carved out an important role.

Across 18 appearances, the winger registered four goal involvements and, by April, the Ligue 1 outfit were said to be seriously weighing up triggering the option to buy included in the agreement.

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That prospect gradually slipped into the background, however, with Koleosho returning to Turf Moor and turning his attention towards the next chapter of his career.

Fiorentina entered the picture last month, with suggestions the Italian fits the profile the club are looking to add this summer.

Koleosho soon climbed La Viola’s shortlist, although it was also claimed the club were unwilling to wait indefinitely while the winger considered his future.

At the same time, a former Fiorentina star insisted the club should prioritise a move for Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon rather than pursuing Koleosho.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Those comments did little to alter Serie A outfit’s thinking and, last week, indications emerged that the Italian was edging ever closer to a switch to Tuscany.

The two clubs reached an agreement in principle worth €10m plus a further €2m in add-ons, while Koleosho had also been lined up for a five-year contract worth €1m per season.

Just when the Tuscan outfit appeared to be moving into pole position, Paris FC reopened the race by tabling a €15m offer, comfortably surpassing La Viola’s proposal.

Now, according to Italian outlet Firenze Viola, Fiorentina are standing firm on their current valuation, with no improved offer expected despite Paris FC’s latest move.

Instead, La Viola are backing the Italian’s desire to join them, believing it will have a ‘decisive influence’ on the outcome of the negotiations.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici is also said to ‘fully favour’ a move for the winger, while Koleosho views Tuscany as his ‘preferred destination’.

The focus now shifts to Burnley, whose next move is expected to shape the direction of the negotiations, although another late twist cannot be ruled out while Paris FC remain firmly in the picture.

Koleosho is yet to experience Serie A football during his career and he could finally make the move to his homeland rather than return to Paris on a permanent basis.

Fiorentina are eager to conclude a deal for the Italian at the earliest opportunity as they look to integrate him into their plans ahead of the new campaign.

Whether Paris FC can persuade Koleosho to change his mind should become clearer in the coming days, with Burnley’s stance also set to play a key role in the outcome of the saga.