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Stuttgart legend Karlheinz Forster believes that ‘deep down’, Nick Woltemade probably regrets moving to Newcastle United.

Woltemade arrived at Newcastle from Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a six-year deal with the club, with the Magpies splashing big cash on him which Bayern Munich refused to match.

The 24-year-old forward’s career with the Magpies began smoothly, scoring four goals in his first five matches in the Premier League, but then it all went downhill as he would score just four more goals for the entire league campaign.

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The Germany international struggled to find the back of the net, even being shifted into midfield, while also being dropped to the bench by manager Eddie Howe, and he himself admitted he was ‘not happy’ with his performances.

Forster claimed that Woltemade has not been able to settle at St. James’ Park and should have spent another year in Germany with Stuttgart to focus on development.

The Stuttgart legend is of the opinion that deep down, Woltemade likely regrets having made the move to St James’ Park last summer.

Forster told German daily Bild: “Nick hasn’t really settled in at Newcastle yet, that has to be said.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

“I already said last summer that I was sure it would have been better for his development to stay at VfB for another year. In hindsight, I feel vindicated.

“Of course, he’s earning much more money in England, but perhaps he already regrets the move deep down.”

Despite his underwhelming performances at club level, Woltemade was included in Germany’s World Cup squad, and Jurgen Klopp backed the decision.

Germany flopped in North America though, being knocked out by Paraguay, and now Klopp is in line to be Woltemade’s new national team boss.

In the recent club campaign, Woltemade made 51 appearances, contributing to 17 goals.

With Howe often dropping him deeper and into midfield, questions have been raised about just how much the Newcastle boss rates Woltemade as a striker.

If Klopp sees Woltemade best as a striker for Germany, but Howe uses him in midfield, a rift could well develop between the two managers in the coming campaign.