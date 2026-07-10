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Fiorentina boss Fabio Grosso has sent out a warning over Newcastle United target Nicolo Fagioli, underlining his importance to his plans, making it clear he views the midfielder as a cornerstone of the project in Tuscany.

Despite La Viola enduring a disappointing campaign last season, Fagioli only enhanced his reputation with a string of assured performances.

The 25-year-old featured 45 times across all competitions, contributing six goal involvements while cementing his status as one of the key figures in the Tuscan outfit.

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Those displays did not go unnoticed, with Tottenham Hotspur emerging as admirers in May, although Fiorentina have been keen to keep hold of him.

Spurs have since reinforced their midfield by landing Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, but that has done little to cool Premier League interest in Fagioli.

Following Tonali’s departure, Newcastle emerged as another club keeping a close eye on the Italian, a situation which could only grow if Bruno Guimaraes gets an exit from St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle are yet to formalise their interest with an official offer, despite continuing to monitor the midfielder.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Fiorentina’s preference is to keep hold of the Italian given his influence in midfield, although whether they can ultimately do so remains uncertain, especially if Newcastle come with a big money proposal.

Grosso though has now reaffirmed Fagioli’s importance, leaving little doubt the Italian is one of the pillars of his long-term vision.

He also underlined the Italian’s outstanding qualities and the scope he still has to develop, while admitting he has a strong personal appreciation for the midfielder.

Grosso, asked where he sees Fagioli in his Fiorentina side, was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Firenze Viola: “Yes, I see him at the heart of my project.

“He’s a boy with extremely high qualities.

“He can make huge improvements in many ways: we’re talking about a player I always enjoy hugging when I meet him.”

A Fiorentina legend has previously labelled Fagioli the club’s most valuable asset, reinforcing just how highly the midfielder is regarded.

Whether Newcastle decide to step up their interest remains unclear, but work is in full swing on Tyneside.

Eddie Howe’s side have already strengthened their midfield by signing Dutchman Sean Steur and are continuing to push for Johan Manzambi.

An agreement for the Swiss International has yet to be fully reached, although it is close.

Guimaraes’ future at St James’ Park also remains a significant subplot, with Arsenal continuing to pursue the Brazilian after he informed the club of his desire to leave.

Should Guimaraes depart, Newcastle may be forced back into the market, although whether Fagioli becomes the player they ultimately move for will become clearer as the transfer window unfolds.

There could be a desire to repeat the Tonali trick however by bringing in a top, young Italian midfielder.