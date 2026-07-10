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Millwall have confirmed the signing of free agent Mark Sykes ahead of the upcoming season, with Sheffield United having been ‘never in the conversation’ for the midfielder, according to journalist Danny Hall.

The Belfast-born midfielder, who is capable of operating centrally or on either flank, became a free agent after seeing his Bristol City contract expire in June.

The 28-year-old arrived at Ashton Gate from Oxford United in 2022 and went on to make more than 153 appearances for the Robins, contributing 18 goals and providing eleven assists during his time at the club.

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Last season, he remained a regular fixture, featuring in 38 Championship matches and registering five goal contributions as Bristol City secured a comfortable mid-table finish, ending the season under the experienced watch of Roy Hodgson.

Overall, Sykes boasts over 100 appearances in each of the Championship, League One and the Northern Ireland Premiership.

Millwall have now confirmed Sykes as part of Alex Neil’s squad for the upcoming campaign, with the midfielder putting pen to paper on a two-year deal at The Den.

Barry Bannan’s departure after just six months left a gap in Millwall’s midfield, and the arrival of the experienced 28-year-old provides fresh depth as the Lions look to mount another promotion push following their playoff disappointment against Hull City.

Competition Appearances Championship 141 Northern Ireland Premiership 105 League One 104 Sykes’ top competitions by appearances

It has also emerged that, despite their need for reinforcements in central midfield, Sheffield United were ‘never in the conversation’ for the ex-Bristol City star.

The Blades, who finished 13th last season, are set to lose Tom Davies, Alex Matos and Andre Brooks from their midfield ranks, leaving them in need of fresh additions ahead of the new campaign.

Last month, Trabzonspor rekindled their interest in midfielder Gustavo Hamer after making an approach during the winter transfer window.

Millwall, on the other hand, have bolstered their attacking midfield options by bringing in Mathias Servais alongside the Republic of Ireland international.

It now remains to be seen whether Sykes can prove to be the difference-maker for the Lions as they target another trip to Wembley, with the expanded playoff format now offering six qualifying spots instead of four.