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Wolves will be paying less than the €10m claimed transfer fee to sign Rakifi Said from Belgian outfit Standard Liege this summer.

The Old Gold are staring down a summer that will bring a lot of changes at Molineux, with a big change already being made in the dugout with the appointment of Cesar Peixoto as boss.

In hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League next season, Wolves have already signed Kieran Trippier and Raul Jimenez as free agents, adding real know-how and experience.

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Wolves have been looking into the transfer market to add more depth to their attack and were keen on Midtjylland’s winger Aral Simsir, but he seems Turkey bound.

Now Wolves have decisively turned to 26-year-old winger Said, who plays his club football in Belgium with Standard Liege.

It appears a deal is in place for Said, with a fee of €10m widely being claimed as the amount Wolves will be forking out.

However, according to Belgian daily DH, the Old Gold will actually be paying ‘slightly less than that amount’.

It has been suggested that an agreement is imminent between the clubs and the departure of Said will boost Standard Liege’s finances significantly.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Said arrived at Standard Liege from French outfit Troyes in the summer of 2025 and put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the club.

The Comoros international made 38 appearances in all competitions in the recent campaign, and scored eight goals, while also providing five assists.

Getting Said in so early in the summer will be a boost for Wolves and put him in line to experience a full pre-season.

Wolves and Peixoto will want to add more depth to their attack, as in the recent campaign, they managed to find the back of the net only 27 times and ended the season with the lowest goal difference in the Premier League.

Peixoto will want to assemble the best squad to challenge for promotion straight back to the Premier League, though it is the first time the Portuguese boss will manage outside Portugal, meaning he will be under the microscope from the off.