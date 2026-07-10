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Commentator Adam Pope believes that Daniel Farke will need to be happy about Leeds United’s recruitment this summer if he is to commit his future to the club by signing a new contract.

Farke arrived at Elland Road in July 2023 to take charge of Leeds following their relegation from the Premier League, after his dismissal from Borussia Monchengladbach earlier that year.

The German had a reputation as a promotion specialist in the Championship and he got them back up to the top flight in the summer of 2025.

Leeds briefly considered parting ways with Farke before last season started, but stuck with him and were rewarded with a 14th place finish in the Premier League.

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The Whites had an impressive FA Cup run, where they reached the semi-final of the cup for the first time since 1987, eventually losing to Chelsea 1-0.

The Yorkshire club made several successful signings during the previous summer window and the German tactician was credited as the driving force behind them.

The 49-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract at Leeds and, although there have been talks over an extension, nothing concrete has emerged yet.

Commentator Pope stressed that Leeds should look to complete Farke’s contract before the start of the new Premier League season, making sure it does not hang as a question mark when the campaign begins.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Pope suggested that recruitment is a key factor in the negotiations, indicating that the 49-year-old will want to be satisfied with the club’s transfer plans before committing his future to Elland Road.

He believes discussions are likely to continue over the coming weeks and the situation could still evolve before the final agreement is reached.

Pope added that while he would not be overly concerned if Farke’s new contract is not announced before the season starts, the lack of clarity could fuel speculation among fans.

Speaking on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (37:34), he said: “It has to be done before 22nd of August, before we kick off.

“You are negotiating so many facets.

“At this point of time, recruitment is a major thing.

“You would not want to put your signature to a contract where you feel you are not happy with the recruitment process.

“Everything needs to gradually go on and hence there will be a series of negotiations, which can change over the next few months.

“I won’t be too perturbed if it wasn’t announced beforehand, it’s just that it leaves a vacuum where people start checking like Harry Wilson.”

It remains to be seen when Leeds will be able sort out Farke’s contract situation.

Leeds have now pushed the capture of experienced winger Harry Wilson over the line, signing him from Fulham as a free agent.

Signing a new custodian seems to be a priority for the Yorkshire club, as Leeds are not giving up hope of signing Zion Suzuki despite the Parma goalkeeper refusing a move to Elland Road.

Karl Darlow has left, despite being offered fresh terms,

Lucas Perri could also depart, with Leeds setting an asking price, amid interest from Italian side Torino.