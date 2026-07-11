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Aston Villa have intensified contact to land Mexico international Julian Quinones, but they have yet to make an official offer for him.

Unai Emery guided Aston Villa to a Europa League win last season and helped the Villa Park outfit finish fourth in the Premier League table.

They will be participating in the Champions League next season and the Spanish tactician will be keen to beef up certain areas of his squad before the season begins.

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The Birmingham outfit are also looking to add more firepower in their attacking department, with their frontman Ollie Watkins being linked with a move to Fenerbahce.

It has been suggested in Turkey that Fenerbahce are in contact with Villa regarding Watkins and Emery’s side are now open to playing ball if the deal is right.

Villa will want to add regardless of what happens with Watkins and have set their eyes on Al-Qadsiah striker Quinones, who netted 33 goals in 31 appearances in the Saudi Pro League last season.

He was part of Mexico’s 2026 World Cup squad and the Birmingham outfit took the opportunity to scout Quinones during the tournament, where the 29-year-old showed his versatility by playing as a left winger and impressed Villa.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Villa established contact with the 29-year-old centre forward’s agent regarding his availability and according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Emery’s side have intensified their efforts to land Quinones.

However, Aston Villa have yet to make an offer to the Saudi Pro League outfit and the player has three more years left on his contract with them.

Quinones had a brilliant World Cup campaign with Mexico where he managed to find the back of the net four times while registering an assist in five games.

However, now is not the first time the Mexican has been linked with a move to Premier League as in the summer of 2022 he was on Leeds United’s radar.

Recruiting a midfielder is also high on Aston Villa’s priority list and following the ACL injury to Amadou Onana.

The Villa Park side also saw Douglas Luiz head back to Juventus following his loan.