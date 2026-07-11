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Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has been offered to Fenerbahce as a potential attacking option, although the Turkish giants are yet to make an official move for the Frenchman.

The 29-year-old’s future at Selhurst Park has remained the subject of speculation in recent months as he enters the final year of his contract with the Eagles.

Juventus mounted a strong pursuit of Mateta during the winter transfer window, but the striker remained in south London.

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The Bianconeri have not allowed their interest to disappear, however, with the Frenchman once again returning to their radar last month.

There were even suggestions the Old Lady could reshape their attacking department to create room for a move, although those plans have yet to gather real momentum.

Turkey has also emerged as a realistic destination, with Besiktas previously placing the French striker on their shortlist.

Now, another Turkish heavyweight has entered the conversation, with Mateta having been ‘offered’ to Fenerbahce as a potential market opportunity, according to Turkish journalist Erdem Akbas.

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The Yellow Canaries are no strangers to the Palace striker, having first shown interest in him back in December, although discussions never developed beyond the exploratory stage.

Fenerbahce have spent recent weeks attempting to engineer a move for Aston Villa frontman Ollie Watkins, but progress on that front is understood to have been limited.

Serhou Guirassy, who was previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur, has also featured among the Turkish outfit’s attacking targets, although that pursuit likewise remains in limbo.

Against that backdrop, Mateta has emerged as another name under consideration, although ‘no official offer’ has yet been placed on Crystal Palace’s table.

Whether that changes in the coming days remains to be seen, but the uncertainty surrounding Mateta’s contract means a summer exit cannot be ruled out.

Crystal Palace have already begun weighing up life beyond Mateta, with Eli Junior Kroupi admired as a potential long-term successor, although Bournemouth’s valuation represents a significant stumbling block.

For now, Mateta’s immediate focus remains on helping his country at the World Cup, with France having secured a place in the semi-finals.