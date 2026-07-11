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Tottenham Hotspur target Rafael Leao has ‘decided to stop using a dedicated agent’ amid the likelihood that he could well be on the move from AC Milan this summer.

The 27-year-old has been at the San Siro since 2019 and has cemented his place as one of the club’s key figures over the years.

The Portuguese has amassed 145 goal involvements in 291 appearances across all competitions for the Rossoneri, playing a pivotal role in several of the club’s successes, including their Serie A title triumph.

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Leao also showcased his quality on the international stage at the World Cup, producing a goal and an assist despite being handed just a solitary start, although Portugal’s campaign ended in disappointment with a round of 16 exit to Spain.

This summer, however, the prospect of Leao leaving Milan has gathered genuine momentum after the forward expressed his desire to embrace a fresh challenge.

The Serie A giants will not stand in his way either, having already been advised earlier this year to cash in on the Portuguese.

Consequently, Roberto De Zerbi’s Tottenham side have identified the winger as a player capable of adding another dimension to their rebuilding project in north London.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

There have also been claims that Leao is intrigued by the prospect of joining Spurs as De Zerbi’s side look to tempt him.

The Lilywhites, however, are far from alone in the race, with Saudi interest remaining firmly in the picture.

Now, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Leao has ‘decided to stop using a dedicated agent’ and will instead work with several different people as part of his plans to secure a move away from Milan this summer.

For the Saudi interest, the Portuguese will be represented by a ‘local agency’, with preparations already in place should negotiations gather pace.

That development is unlikely to go unnoticed in north London, with Tottenham aware that the financial muscle of the Saudi Pro League could yet prove challenging in the battle for Leao’s signature.

Spurs have, however, recently been handed encouragement in their pursuit after it emerged that Barcelona are not pursuing a move for the Portuguese.

De Zerbi’s side are also exploring other attacking options, with Eli Junior Kroupi remaining on their radar, although Bournemouth’s high valuation of the striker could prove an obstacle.