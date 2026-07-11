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Fiorentina are intensifying negotiations with Sevilla to try to land left-sided star Oso, who Nottingham Forest are also chasing.

The Premier League side made a bold decision to sack Vitor Pereira, who did well to stabilise the ship last season.

However, they made a very ambitious move to appoint ex-Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner as their new boss.

The Austrian boss has set himself up for a big payday at the City Ground, as he will be the second-highest-paid manager in the Premier League.

Evangelos Marinakis is looking to back the manager in the ongoing transfer window, following a turbulent campaign that saw Forest go through multiple managers.

The Tricky Trees are being linked with multiple targets all across Europe and beefing up the wide areas is high on their radar.

Feyenoord have knocked back an offer for Givairo Read, but one Dutch journalist has given them hope regarding the full-back, who, he said, is not untouchable.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Sevilla’s 23-year-old left-sided full-back Oso is on their radar, and earlier this week it was suggested that Forest are best-placed for the Spaniard.

However, the Premier League club face competition for Oso’s signature, as a host of European clubs are keen on Sevilla’s left-sided star.

Serie A club Fiorentina are interested, and according to Italian journalist Niccolo Ceccarini, La Viola are intensifying their negotiations for the 23-year-old.

Fiorentina’s sporting director Fabio Paratici has already signed the likes of Viery and Radu Dragusin, and is ready to accelerate for Oso.

The City Ground outfit, though, are likely to have a financial advantage over the Serie A side if they decide to launch an operation for the Sevilla star.

Oso’s current contract runs for one more year at Sevilla, who are looking to extend the full-back’s deal to fetch significantly more if he were to leave the club.

However, they could prefer to offload the 23-year-old this summer if he rejects the opportunity to extend his stay at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium.

Whether Nottingham Forest will look to accelerate their way to Oso in the coming days and weeks remains to be seen.