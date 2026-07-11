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Tottenham Hotspur forward Mathys Tel ‘has been offered’ to Turkish giants Galatasaray by agents, with talks expected to now follow on the basis of a loan deal.

Tel initially joined Tottenham in February 2025 on a loan deal from Bayern Munich, a move which was later made permanent in the summer of 2025.

The French striker impressed under former boss Ange Postecoglou, registering five goal contributions in 20 appearances and playing an important supporting role in Tottenham’s Europa League-winning campaign.

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Roberto De Zerbi though is reshaping the Spurs squad and Tel could well be on his way out.

Interest in the 21-year-old has existed since the winter transfer window, when Roma pushed hard to sign the Tottenham forward.

Paris FC also chased the Frenchman, who was their ‘absolute dream transfer target’ during the winter window.

However, nothing materialised and the forward finished the recent campaign strongly under De Zerbi, starting Tottenham’s final four matches of the season and contributing one goal and one assist during that run.

The French forward is again attracting interest this summer, with Roma reviving their pursuit in May.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

Turkish giants Galatasaray also approached Tottenham to find out ‘transfer fee expectations’ of the north London club to let Tel leave this summer.

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt also emerged as a side who were ‘one of the observers’ keeping tabs on the Frenchman.

Now agents have been working to secure possible options for Tel to consider this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the agents have approached Galatasaray, who were linked with Tel earlier this summer, to offer the Frenchman.

It is suggested that Galatasaray are now plotting to hold talks about loaning Tel.

Whether a loan deal would be one that Tottenham are prepared to discuss is very much open to question.

Despite De Zerbi suggesting the Frenchman has ‘big potential’, he could well move over game time worries, with the forward ‘eager for a change of scenery’ this summer.

Tel’s future could well depend on who De Zerbi brings in to boost his attacking options and whether that pushes the Frenchman out of favour at N17.