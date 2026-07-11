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Parma CEO Federico Cherubini has revealed Leeds United target Zion Suzuki is more likely to take the next step in his career abroad than elsewhere in Italy, handing the Whites fresh encouragement in their pursuit.

Daniel Farke’s side have identified Suzuki as their leading goalkeeping target as they look to strengthen between the posts at Elland Road this summer.

The Whites have pushed hard to land the Japan international, while Parma’s decision to recruit another goalkeeper has only fuelled optimism that a deal could yet be struck.

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Juventus also emerged as potential contenders for Suzuki, although Leeds have consistently been viewed as the frontrunners, a situation the Bianconeri have been well aware of.

The Peacocks were, however, dealt a significant setback after indications emerged that the Japanese shot-stopper is not convinced by the prospect of a move to Elland Road.

That has done little to deter the Whites, who remain determined to prise Suzuki away from Parma.

The Yorkshire outfit are now expected to return with another proposal as they continue their efforts to convince the Japanese to make the switch.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Now, regarding Suzuki, Cherubini explained the Japan international arrived at Parma with a clear two-year development plan, having identified Italian football as the ideal place to refine his goalkeeping.

He admitted Suzuki had already begun attracting serious attention from the Premier League and one of Serie A’s heavyweight clubs as early as this time last year.

He also highlighted that Suzuki’s impressive World Cup has only reinforced the belief that he is ready for the next step, suggesting the next chapter of his career is more likely to unfold outside Italy.

Cherubini told Gazzetta di Parma (via Italian outlet Parmalive): “Suzuki is a great professional and has clear ideas: when he arrived in Parma, and I wasn’t there yet, he said he wanted to do a two-year serious “apprenticeship” in Italy, considering it home to the best goalkeeping school in the world.

“This time last year, he received several requests from the Premier League and a major Italian club.

“He had a great World Cup, and we know he could go soon.

“I know he aspires to play in the cup competitions.

“I think it’s more likely abroad than in Italy.”

West Ham United also pursued Suzuki last summer, although no move materialised and the custodian remained with the Serie A outfit.

Aston Villa have likewise shown interest during the current window, even dispatching scouts to watch the Japan international in action at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has kept 13 clean sheets in 59 appearances for Parma across all competitions, making him an increasingly attractive proposition should Farke’s side succeed in bringing him to Elland Road.

With Karl Darlow now set to join Manchester United on a free transfer, securing a new first-choice goalkeeper has become an increasingly pressing objective for Leeds.

Lucas Perri could be also heading towards the Elland Road exit after falling out of favour, but while Torino have been credited with an interest, the Brazilian is not currently among their priority targets.

Landing Suzuki would therefore represent a major statement of intent from Leeds, who are expected to press on with their pursuit in the coming days.