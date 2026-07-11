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Sunderland have tabled a ‘rich salary’ offer in a bid to lure Tarik Muharemovic to the Stadium of Light as they gear up to open talks with Sassuolo over a deal.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive debut Serie A campaign with Sassuolo last season, with his performances quickly thrusting him onto the radar of several clubs.

The Bosnian made 32 league appearances and, alongside his commanding defensive displays, also chipped in with four goal involvements to further underline his growing influence.

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As a result, Tottenham Hotspur emerged as a possible destination for the defender back in May.

Since then, however, Spurs have strengthened their centre-back options through the arrivals of Marco Senesi and Jean-Paul van Hecke, prompting them to turn their focus towards other areas of the squad.

Muharemovic then represented Bosnia at the World Cup, featuring on three occasions and further enhancing his reputation, although their campaign ultimately came to an end in the round of 32.

Those performances only intensified the interest surrounding him, with Aston Villa and Bournemouth both linked with the defender, although neither pursuit gathered concrete momentum.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

Juventus have also been keeping tabs on Muharemovic, with the Bosnian having previously progressed through the Old Lady’s academy before moving to Sassuolo.

There have even been suggestions former team-mate Kenan Yildiz could play a role in convincing the Bosnian to return to Turin.

The Bianconeri also hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause, meaning they stand to benefit financially even if the defender heads elsewhere.

Now Sunderlad have become the latest club to enter the race, with the Black Cats ‘set to open talks’ with Sassuolo as they look to strike a deal understood to be worth between €35m and €40m.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Sunderland have also placed a ‘rich salary’ on the table for Muharemovic as they step up efforts to bring him to the Stadium of Light.

The proposal is worth €3.5m per year plus bonuses and runs until 2031, underlining the lengths Regis Le Bris’ side are prepared to go to in order to secure the Bosnian’s signature.

Juventus have also put an offer to Muharemovic during negotiations, although it is believed to fall short of Sunderland’s package, leaving the defender with a significant decision over his next destination.

The lure of Premier League football, coupled with Sunderland’s lucrative proposal, could strengthen their hand, although should Muharemovic decide his development is best served by remaining in Serie A, Juventus could yet emerge as his preferred destination.

Which path Muharemovic ultimately chooses should become clearer in the coming days, while the Black Cats also had fellow Serie A defender Jhon Lucumi on their shortlist, although that interest has since cooled.