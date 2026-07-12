Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Chelsea have not sent a bid to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah for Aston Villa target Julian Quinones, according to journalist Bobby Vincent.

The 29-year-old centre forward joined the Saudi Pro League outfit in the summer of 2024 from Mexican side Club America and has had two successful seasons with them.

Last season, he managed to find the back of the net 37 times in all competitions in Saudi Arabia and earned a spot in Mexico’s 2026 World Cup squad.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Aston Villa have taken an interest in Quinones and the Midlands outfit took the opportunity to scout him during the World Cup and established contact with his entourage.

Unai Emery’s side are expected to strengthen in the final third and appear to believe that Quinones would fit the bill ahead of a season of Champions League football.

Ollie Watkins has been linked with a potential exit from Villa Park amid interest from Fenerbahce, but there are question marks over whether the Turkish side can do the deal.

The cost of the deal has so far meant that Fenerbahce’s bid to land Watkins has not progressed.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

However, Aston Villa are not the only Premier League side that have the Mexican international on their radar; Premier League giants Chelsea are also his admirers.

And it has been suggested in some quarters that the London giants have already submitted a bid to take the striker to Stamford Bridge this summer.

However, Chelsea have not yet sent a bid to Quinones’ Saudi Pro League side for his services, which will be a boost for Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old impressed during his World Cup campaign with Mexico, where he managed to net four goals and was one of the standout players for the North American side.

Villa being in the Champions League next season could give them an advantage over their Premier League rivals Chelsea to convince Quinones to make a move to Villa Park this summer.

Chelsea though have an exciting new era under Xabi Alonso set to begin and that could be a real draw for the Mexican hitman.

It is unclear at present just what fee Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Qadsiah will seek in order to let Quinones go.