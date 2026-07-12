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Bologna have not yet received any offers for Aston Villa and Chelsea target Jonathan Rowe and are keen to try to keep hold of him.

Rowe has been firmly on the Villans’ radar since April, when Unai Emery’s side identified the former Norwich City man as a player capable of adding greater depth to their attacking ranks.

Aston Villa are keen to strengthen in the final third and Rowe is an admirer of the Villans, something which boosted their hopes.

Chelsea subsequently entered the picture, with both Premier League clubs keeping a close watch on the winger’s situation as they weigh up potential moves.

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Attention has also spread beyond England, with Galatasaray developing an interest in Rowe, while suggestions have since emerged that Fenerbahce are also monitoring his situation, although neither Turkish club have made a concrete move.

Bologna are looking to try to keep hold of Rowe, which they feel would send out a statement, according to Italian daily Il Resto Del Carlino.

No offers have been received so far and Bologna are confident they can see off interest from Turkey in Rowe, though appreciate it will be tougher to keep his Premier League suitors at bay.

Both Aston Villa and Chelsea have continued to monitor the winger’s situation, although recent developments have indicated other Premier League sides could soon enter the race.

Interested club Galatasaray Aston Villa Chelsea Fenerbahce Interested in Jonathan Rowe

It is unclear when bids from England might arrive for Rowe, but it would create a real challenge for Bologna.

Chelsea are working to reshape their attacking options, with Alejandro Garnacho among the players expected to depart, potentially opening the door for Rowe to emerge as a replacement.

Aston Villa, however, are unlikely to walk away quietly, with the lure of Champions League football firmly in their favour, although Chelsea’s rebuilding project under Xabi Alonso could prove equally compelling despite the absence of European football.

Back in April, Rowe described the Villans as a ‘top class club’, with Emery’s side still hoping to turn that appreciation into a move to Villa Park this summer.

Aston Villa are starting to get going in the market and are on the verge of beating Newcastle United to Johan Manzambi.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have already completed one deal in the Italian market with the signing of Marco Palestra and will hope to repeat that success in their pursuit of Rowe.