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Everton and Leeds United have received a boost as free agent target Diogo Leite has called off a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Diriyah, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Portuguese centre-back Leite has departed Bundesliga club Union Berlin following the end of his contract and his free agent status has made him a hugely appealing target for a host of sides.

Everton became aware that Leite would be a free agent earlier this summer and started to show interest in taking him to the Hill Dickinson.

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David Moyes is keen to bolster his squad, especially given Michael Keane and James Tarkowski are into their 30s, and Leite represents a low-cost option, allowing more budget to be spent on other positions.

Leeds have also keen keen on Leite and last month began to push hard to position themselves in the race for his signature.

It did appear though that both Premier League sides were set to miss out, with the Portuguese looking set for a lucrative move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Diriyah.

That though does not look set to happen, with Leite having had a change of heart and ‘informed’ the Saudi side of ‘his decision to turn down the proposal’.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Al-Diriyah were well advanced with their swoop to bring Leite to Saudi Arabia, but will now have to look elsewhere.

It is unclear if Leite has made the decision because he has already decided to move to another club, or whether he is still considering his options.

He has also had interest from Italian giants AC Milan and Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

Leite made a total of 136 appearances for Union Berlin during his time at the club and is an experienced defender.

The defender kicked off his career at Portuguese side FC Porto, though he had a stint on loan at Braga before then heading for Germany with Union Berlin.

As a free agent there is no rush for Leite to move and he could even join a new club after the closure of the transfer window.