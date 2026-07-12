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Tottenham Hotspur winger Yusuf Akhamrich has been hailed as ‘extremely talented’ by Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens after he moved on loan to the O’s.

Akhamrich joined the Tottenham academy as a youth player before signing his first professional contract with the club in early 2024.

He joined League Two side Bristol Rovers in January on a six-month loan as part of his development to gain first-team experience.

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Akhamrich hit the ground running at the Pirates, netting a brace against Newport County on his first start and later collecting the club’s Player of the Month award for February.

The Moroccan winger had an impressive stint with Bristol Rovers as he scored seven goals and provided three assists in just 1,234 minutes of football.

He was hailed by Bristol Rovers’ team-mate Promise Omochere for his ability to make scoring look easy, being dubbed a ‘top player’.

Now, Akhamrich is set to play for Leyton Orient, who have secured the winger on a season-long loan deal from Tottenham.

Club Years Tottenham Hotspur 2025- Bristol Rovers (loan) 2026 Leyton Orient (loan) 2026- Yusuf Akhamrich’s career history

O’s boss Richie Wellens praised Akhamrich for his loan spell at Bristol Rovers, insisting it proved to be an excellent learning experience as the youngster helped the Pirates improve after joining a side that had been struggling for results.

Wellens stressed that finishing the campaign in a winning environment was an important step in the winger’s development, adding that it is a great habit to get into.

The Leyton Orient boss hailed the 20-year-old as an ‘extremely talented lad’ and hopes that the Tottenham youngster will be able to demonstrate his quality over the course of the upcoming season.

Wellens also thanked Spurs for once again trusting the O’s with one of their highly rated young players.

Speaking to Leyton Orient official site, he said: “Yusuf’s loan at Bristol Rovers was a brilliant experience for him. He came into a losing team and played a massive part in turning them around.

“By end of the season, he was used to winning – which is a great habit to get into.

“He’s an extremely talented lad and we all hope he has the chance to show that off this season.

“I’d like to also thank Spurs for trusting us with another one of their bright, young talents.”

Leyton Orient have done loan business with Tottenham in recent years, with notably Jamie Donley making a big impression at the club.

Wellens hailed Donley as a ‘special talent’ during his loan stint at Leyton Orient.

Donley, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Oxford United and it remains to be seen what Tottenham have planned for him this summer.