Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Everton are facing a wait to see if Juventus will make Douglas Luiz available to move this summer after they ‘requested information’ on the Brazilian midfielder.

Luiz joined Juventus in June 2024 from Aston Villa for €50m, with the Villa Park outfit under pressure to sell due to the Premier League’s PSR rules.

The Brazilian struggled to establish himself at Juventus and was eventually sent on a season-long loan to Nottingham Forest, but did not make a big impact and the loan was cut short.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The Bianconeri then immediately sent him on another loan during the winter transfer window, with Aston Villa, where he featured in 13 Premier League games.

While there were discussions over whether the Villains would keep Luiz ahead of next season, Aston Villa eventually opted against triggering their option to buy the 28-year-old as they considered the €25m price tag ‘too much’ for the player.

A Premier League return may not be off the agenda though as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Everton and Bournemouth have ‘requested information’ on Luiz.

The pair want to see if Juventus will part with him, but face a wait.

Manager Time at Club David Moyes January 2025 – present Sean Dyche January 2023 – January 2025 Frank Lampard January 2022 – January 2023 Rafael Benítez June 2021 – January 2022 Carlo Ancelotti December 2019 – June 2021 Last five permanent Everton managers

Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti remains determined to have a good look at Luiz in pre-season and wants to give him a chance in a playmaker role in friendlies.

As such, Luiz’s future ‘remains entirely up in the air’, with it unclear whether Spalletti will demand he stays put or is willing to lose him.

Juventus are prepared to listen to offers for Luiz, but ‘the final decision will be up to’ Spalletti.

Landing Luiz would be a boost for Everton boss David Moyes, who would get a Premier League proven midfielder to add to the ranks.

Moyes’ side are working to make signings.

Everton remain interested in Franculino Dju, but face competition from fellow English clubs Fulham and West Ham United for the Midtjylland forward.

The Toffees are though set to miss out on Diogo Liete, with the defender agreeing to join the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Diriyah on a free transfer.