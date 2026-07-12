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Tottenham Hotspur could face competition from Turkish giants Fenerbahce for attacker Folarin Balogun, as the Champions League club are ‘investigating’ a potential deal.

Balogun progressed through Arsenal‘s academy before gaining senior experience during loan spells at Middlesbrough and Reims, ahead of completing a permanent move to principality side Monaco in the summer of 2023.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive recent campaign, scoring 19 goals and providing five assists in 43 appearances as Monaco secured a seventh-place finish in Ligue 1 and qualified for European football.

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Tottenham had the chance to watch Balogun at close quarters when Monaco faced Spurs in the Champions League league phase.

The striker’s performances were further highlighted at the World Cup, where he scored three goals in four appearances for the United States.

His impressive performances attracted the attention of Spurs, who were namechecked to provide ‘heavy competition’ in the race to land the Monaco striker earlier this month.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side appear to be hugely keen on Balogun, with it suggested they ‘will be making a big move’ for the USA forward ‘after the World Cup’.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

De Zerbi has been backed with big cash this summer and after investing in defence and midfield is likely to turn his focus to final third additions, of which Balogun could be one.

However, serious competition for Spurs could emerge in the shape of a side who can hand Balogun Champions League football, which the north London side cannot.

According to Turkish daily Yeni Asir (via Fotomac), Fenerbahce have entered the race to sign Balogun and are now in the process of ‘investigating’ the ins and outs of a deal.

Fenerbahce will quickly want to find out how much Balogun would cost and whether he is open to moving to Turkey, which could put them into direct competition with Tottenham.

The striker still has two years left on his contract with Monaco, giving the Ligue 1 side the upper hand in negotiations.

Fenerbahce have been pushing to bring in attackers and have struggled in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund’s Serhou Guirassy.

They are keen on Aston Villa hitman Ollie Watkins, but the costs of the deal and Villa’s reluctance mean that for the moment, the swoop is not progressing.