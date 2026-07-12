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Leeds United are now holding ‘advanced talks’ with Italian side Sassuolo as they try to strike a deal for Bosnia World Cup star Tarik Muharemovic.

Muharemovic has seen his stock shoot up after an impressive season in Serie A with Sassuolo, followed by solid performances at the World Cup for Bosnia.

Sassuolo came a comfortable 11th in Serie A last term with the help of the centre-back, while Bosnia reached the last 32, where they were knocked out by the United States.

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Muharemovic did see red in Bosnia’s second group stage game, against Switzerland, a game in which Leeds winger Noah Okafor was an unused substitute, but was back for the loss against the United States.

His performances have put him on the radar of Serie A giants Inter Milan, who are suggested to have already found an agreement on personal terms, though that move seems to have cooled.

There has also been interest from Sunderland, with the Black Cats putting an offer to Muharemovic, but now Leeds are pushing.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Leeds are now in ‘advanced talks’ with Sassuolo to find an agreement for the Bosnian, with a fee of €40m mooted.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

They are prepared to hand Muharemovic a contract which will see him earn €3.5m per year if he makes the switch to Elland Road.

Leeds are one centre-back down this summer after they agreed to sell Pascal Struijk to Brighton.

There are also question marks over whether Sebastiaan Bornauw will remain at the club given his lack of game time, which even caused the defender to consider an exit in the winter transfer window.

Whites boss Daniel Farke prefers a formation with three centre-backs, which increases the need for substantial depth in the position.

If Muharemovic is sold by Sassuolo to Leeds this summer then Italian heavyweights Juventus will be entitled to collect 50 per cent of the fee, which will further motivate Sassuolo to push up the price.