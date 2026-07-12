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Nottingham Forest are looking to take advantage of Napoli needing to delay the signing of full-back Dodo from Fiorentina.

The Tricky Trees have made reinforcing the right-back position one of their priorities this summer as they prepare to embark on a new era under Oliver Glasner.

Raoul Bellanova was among the first names to enter the frame, with Nottingham Forest making enquiries alongside fellow Premier League clubs, although interest has not progressed into advanced discussions.

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Attention then shifted towards highly-rated Feyenoord man Giavairo Read, who has also attracted heavyweight admirers in Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Nottingham Forest wasted little time testing Feyenoord’s resolve by lodging an offer for the Dutchman, only for it to be dismissed immediately.

That rejection did little to extinguish hope, however, after a Dutch journalist insisted Read is far from untouchable, keeping Forest’s chances alive should they decide to return.

While that avenue remains alive, the Tricky Trees have cast their net wider, with Dodo now emerging as another serious option.

Club Years Coritiba 2016-2017 Shakhtar Donetsk 2018-2022 Vitoria Guimaraes (loan) 2018-2019 Fiorentina 2022- Dodo’s career history

According to Italian outlet Tutto Napoli, Nottingham Forest have already made ‘initial contact’ with Fiorentina as they begin exploring the conditions of a potential deal for the Brazilian.

Napoli have an agreement on personal terms with Dodo, who is keen to make the move to the southern Italian side.

However, Napoli cannot proceed with the deal before they create space in the squad and reduce the wage bill.

That delay could yet hand Nottingham Forest the chance to capitalise after Dodo is said to have made it clear he will not wait indefinitely for Napoli to complete the deal.

Since arriving in Tuscany in 2022, Dodo has grown into one of La Viola’s most dependable and influential performers, becoming a fixture on the right side of their defence.

The 27-year-old once again underlined his importance last season, featuring 47 times across all competitions while contributing five goal involvements.

With the Brazilian now entering the final year of his contract, Fiorentina are likely to want to cash in at the right price.

Comfortable both at right-back and in right midfield, Dodo’s versatility would provide Glasner’s side with another tactical dimension should they succeed in bringing him to the City Ground.

Whether Nottingham Forest can derail Napoli’s long-established pursuit remains the key question, but the latest developments suggest the race is far from settled.