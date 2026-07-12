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Sunderland ‘are making inroads’ into a potential deal to take long-time target Jhon Lucumi to the Stadium of Light to bolster their defence.

The 28-year-old defender has entered the final year of his contract with Bologna with his current deal set to expire in 2027.

Last summer, Sunderland were keen to land Lucumi, with the Colombian their number one defensive target, but Bologna were not ready to part ways with the centre-back and he stayed with them.

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Now Bologna are fully expected to sell to avoid losing Lucumi on a free transfer and there is interest from a host of sides, including Juventus.

Sunderland have not dropped their interest in the centre-back however and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via Tutto Mercato Web), the Black Cats ‘are making inroads’ in the race.

The Premier League side’s push is causing complications for Juventus, who have been tracking Lucumi for some time.

Money is a concern at Juventus this summer after the club missed out on Champions League football and it is unclear if they will be able to match any proposal Sunderland make.

Club Years Deportivo Cali 2015-2018 Genk 2018-2022 Bologna 2022- Jhon Lucumi’s career history

There has also been interest from Nottingham Forest, but Lucumi has put a decision over his future ‘on hold’ for now to fully assess the offers.

The defender is aware his next move will be a big one and wants to make sure he is well rewarded and has the chance to fight for silverware.

Lucumi, 28, was part of Colombia’s 2026 World Cup campaign and featured in all five of their games, helping them keep four clean sheets.

Moving to Juventus would keep Lucumi in Serie A and the Bianconeri are the highest profile side known to be chasing his signature.

Lucumi has featured 152 times for Bologna in his career and may though fancy a new challenge outside of Italy for his next ste.

It is unclear what timeframe Lucumi has put on deciding, while interested sides will also need an agreement with Bologna.