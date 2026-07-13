George Wood/Getty Images

Spanish giants Valencia have an agreement on personal terms with Leeds United target Kayne van Oevelen, with the race for the goalkeeper’s signature heating up.

Daniel Farke is in the market for a new goalkeeper after Illan Meslier departed upon the expiry of his contract to join Arsenal, while Karl Darlow is also expected to move on with his contract expired and Manchester United closing in on a deal.

Lucas Perri, who arrived only last summer to establish himself as Leeds’ first-choice goalkeeper, has failed to fully convince at Elland Road and could be allowed to leave should a suitable offer arrive.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Several names remain under consideration as the Whites continue their search, with the club preparing a renewed approach for Zion Suzuki after seeing an opening bid rejected, while Nick Pope has also emerged as a target.

FC Volendam shot-stopper Van Oevelen recently appeared on Leeds’ radar as another option following his promising season in the Eredivisie.

Leeds could though have ground to make up as, according to Spanish outlet Tribuna Deportiva, Van Oevelen has an agreement on personal terms with Valencia.

It is suggested that the 22-year-old is keen to make the move to Valencia.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

However, Valencia will need to agree a fee with Volendam and, along with Leeds, there is interest from Feyenoord and Ipswich Town.

The towering 6ft 6in goalkeeper caught the eye with a string of assured displays in the Eredivisie last season, keeping three clean sheets across 32 appearances.

However, he missed the relegation playoffs through injury as Volendam slipped into the Eerste Divisie, a setback that has contributed to the club’s willingness to sanction his departure.

While Valencia have an agreement with the player and he is keen to move, there seems little doubt Leeds could make a switch to Elland Road more financially rewarding for Van Oevelen if they choose to.

Valencia and Leeds’ paths have also been crossed this summer over winger Largie Ramazani, who Los Che want to keep following the end of his loan spell.