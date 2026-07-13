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Aston Villa, Sunderland and Leeds United target Roony Bardghji has insisted that all is fine at Barcelona, despite an exit from the Camp Nou being heavily mooted.

Bardghji operated as backup for Lamine Yamal at Barcelona last term, which meant a quiet campaign with limited minutes for the Sweden international before he went to the World Cup.

The 20-year-old attacker did not play at the World Cup under Graham Potter and will be keen to make sure he gets more action at club level to then press his claims ahead of Euro 2028.

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He has been earmarked as a potential exit from Barcelona this summer and is not short of interest.

Leeds United, Aston Villa, Sunderland and Brighton have all been namechecked in Spain as being keen to land Bardghji, whose deal at Barcelona runs until 2029.

And Bardghji has been tackled about the transfer talk as he arrived at the club’s training base on Monday.

Bardghji, asked whether he will be staying at Barcelona and if he has spoken to Hansi Flick, was quoted as replying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo: “Everything’s fine, everything’s fine.”

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

It is unclear just how much Barcelona will want for the Swede, who featured mainly off the bench over the course of last term, and what his thoughts on an exit are.

He did show glimpses of his quality, not least when handed a start in La Liga against Real Betis, a game Barcelona won 5-3 and in which Bardghji scored and assisted.

Whether the attacker will be tempted by the prospect of a move to any of his Premier League suitors remains to be seen.

Joining Aston Villa would hand him Champions League football, keeping him at the highest level, while Sunderland boast Europa League football after an impressive season under Regis Le Bris.

Brighton have Conference League football, but Leeds did not finish in a European spot.

Even so, the Whites can point to impressive progress under Daniel Farke and hold high ambitions which may appeal to Bardghji.

Bardghji came through the youth set-up at Danish giants FC Copenhagen and had interest from the Premier League as early as 2023.