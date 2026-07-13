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Leeds United are ‘ahead of Sunderland and Bournemouth’ in the race to land Bosnia centre-back Tarik Muharemovic.

Muharemovic has become hot property in the summer transfer window and did his hopes of a move from Italian Serie A side Sassuolo no harm with his displays at the World Cup, even amid being sent off against Canada.

Juventus, who hold a 50 per cent sell-on clause, are watching matters closely as Muharemovic edges towards the Premier League.

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It has been suggested that Leeds, Sunderland and even Newcastle want the defender, but Bournemouth are also in the mix.

Now it appears to be something of a shootout between Leeds, Sunderland and Bournemouth, with the trio battling to sign Muharemovic.

And, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione, Leeds are ‘ahead of Sunderland and Bournemouth’ as things stand.

The first official offer for the Sassuolo defender is expected to be lodged on Tuesday and the Italian side will be waiting to see what it comes in at.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Sassuolo are looking for €40m to sell the Bosnia defender, with a nod towards giving half the fee to Juventus.

It is unclear if any of Muharemovic’s Premier League suitors are willing to go that high, but for Sassuolo, a bidding war would be welcome.

All three sides are prepared to meet the defender’s personal terms of €3.5m per year.

Leeds lost a key centre-back earlier this summer when they decided to sell Pascal Struijk to Brighton, rather than run the risk of see him depart next year when his contract would have expired.

Daniel Farke plays with three centre-backs in his system and Leeds are looking to recruit.

In addition to Muharemovic, Leeds are showing keen interest in another Serie A centre-back in the shape of Udinese’s Oumar Solet.

As is the case with Muharemovic, there is considerable competition for Solet.