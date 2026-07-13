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Leeds United could be up against it to land talent Sol Gordon, with Chelsea moving to lock him down on a new contract to fend off interest, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The 18-year-old right winger is highly rated at Stamford Bridge and last season Gordon netted eleven goals while laying on six assists in 28 games in the Under-18 Premier League.

His performances have not gone unnoticed as a host of Premier League clubs are after Gordon’s signature, with Leeds and Everton among them.

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The Whites are keen on developing young talented players who will be able to break into the first team and have a top class established pipeline they can use to attract prospects.

Leeds have shown they are not afraid to hand talents opportunities in the first team and could represent an attractive destination for Gordon, with getting into the first team at Chelsea likely to be much tougher.

Gordon has shown that he is a versatile player as he can feature in several areas of the pitch and he represented the Chelsea academy side in the UEFA Youth League last season.

The 18-year-old has entered the final year of his contract with Chelsea and he is now being courted by Leeds, with the London outfit wary of losing him this summer.

Linked club Arsenal Leeds United Bournemouth Everton PSV Eindhoven Linked with Sol Gordon

Gordon is represented by New Era Global Sports and the Premier League giants are in talks with them to offer him a long-term deal to rebuff interest from his suitors.

It is however unclear whether after Gordon want to extend his stay at the Stamford Bridge amid interest from several clubs.

English champions Arsenal have Gordon on their transfer wish list and David Moyes’ Everton are also admirers of his talents.

Leeds will have to act quickly if they want to get their hands on the promising winger and they will also have to beat stiff competition to bring him to Elland Road.

They will be watching the progress of the talks Chelsea are holding closely.

The Yorkshire giants this summer sanctioned a loan deal for highly rated Harry Gray, who was described by Farke as a “cornerstone for the future”, to Sheffield Wednesday to aid his development.

All eyes will now be on what Gordon decides to do and if he will be willing to extend his stay at Chelsea.