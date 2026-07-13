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Leeds United are now facing ‘strong interest’ competition from Premier League rivals Aston Villa for Parma shot-stopper Zion Suzuki.

The Whites have an urgent need to recruit between the sticks, with Karl Darlow and Illan Meslier having left.

It is also unclear whether Lucas Perri will still be at Elland Road next season amid interest from several sides, including Italian outfit Torino.

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Suzuki is Leeds’ number one goalkeeping target and the Whites have been pushing to bring him to Yorkshire, even being undeterred by a knockback in the race.

Aston Villa are also admirers of Suzuki, though their interest has looked dependent upon what happens with Juventus target Emi Martinez.

Now though there is ‘strong interest’ from Aston Villa in Suzuki, which is causing Leeds to watch the situation closely, according to Italian journalist Luca Cerchione.

Suzuki was a popular option before the World Cup, but his displays in the tournament with Japan have only served to boost his reputation further.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Parma fully expect an exit and have already signed a replacement for Suzuki.

The Italian club’s CEO also indicated recently that the feeling is that Suzuki will be moving to a side in the Premier League this summer.

Aston Villa could well have an edge over Leeds in that they can offer Champions League football to Suzuki and a realistic prospect of fighting for silverware.

Suzuki has planned his career progression carefully however and may well feel Leeds represent the next best step he can take, with guaranteed game time and a big role at Elland Road.

Leeds are currently making efforts on several fronts, including pushing to sign in-demand Udinese defender Oumar Solet.

Aston Villa meanwhile are beating Newcastle United to Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi, though Youri Tielemans is set to have a medical with Manchester United on Tuesday ahead of moving to Old Trafford.

Villa are also bringing in cash from the exit of attacker Lewis Dobbin, who is set to sign for Southampton for between £8m and £9m.