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NAC Breda goalkeeper Daniel Bielica has been left disappointed as a move to Championship side Portsmouth is currently ‘off the table’.

Last season, Pompey managed to keep themselves up in the Championship by finishing 18th in the league table and have managed to hang on to highly rated boss John Mousinho.

Mousinho has identified areas where he wants to add quality and depth and Portsmouth have already brought in Eoin Kenny and Odin Bailey, strengthening their attack.

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Portsmouth are in the market for a defensive midfielder and they have made a bid for their long time target Jasper Ceesay but they are facing competition from Al-Fateh.

They missed out on their other midfield target Gibson Yah, for whom they were in advanced talks with Volendam, as their Championship rivals Bristol City swooped in and signed him.

Mousinho wants to add to his goalkeeper department and as he is left with a shortage of options with Josef Bursik being not available due to a quad injury until September.

The Fratton Park outfit identified NAC Breda’s Bielica as a goalkeeper who fits their profile and went in with multiple offers, but the Dutch club did not enter into talks.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Now a move for the goalkeeper is ‘off the table’, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, disappointing Bielica.

Portsmouth have indicated to NAC Breda that they are now looking at other options.

However, the door is now open slightly as NAC Breda have indicated they will consider offers above €800,000.

Pompey’s last bid was in the region of €500,000.

The 27-year-old Polish international has been a regular starter for NAC Breda for the last two seasons and is in favour of a move to Fratton Park.

It has been suggested that Bielica has internally indicated that he wants to leave this summer and he is currently in the final year of his contract with NAC Breda.

Now all eyes will be on Portsmouth to see whether they will go back with increased offer or look at the other options available in the market.