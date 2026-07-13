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Tottenham Hotspur have a ‘very high’ valuation of full-back Djed Spence, but that has not stopped Inter Milan from considering a swoop for him.

The Nerazzurri want to bring in a new wing-back this summer and have just seen a swoop for Anan Khalaili called off due to a failed medical.

Now a number of new options are under consideration at the San Siro, with Inter Milan looking closely at who to make a move for.

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Tottenham’s England international defender Spence is a player who is rated highly at Inter Milan and he is amongst those being considered.

According to Italian journalist Daniele Mari, Spence’s ‘valuation is very high’ at Tottenham, but Inter Milan do like him.

It is unclear just how much Tottenham might want to let Spence go and whether the numbers involved in the deal make a swoop for the defender a realistic one.

Spence would not be new to Italian football as he had a loan spell with Genoa in Serie A in 2024, which gave Inter Milan a chance to take an up close look at him.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The defender ended his stint having played 16 times in Serie A at Genoa

Genoa’s sporting director at the time declared that Spence had ‘untapped potential’ and the Italian side were keen to keep him.

Ultimately the finances of the deal did not work for Genoa and Spence stayed at Tottenham.

He has since made a place for himself in the Tottenham team, with his performances even booking a ticket to the World Cup with England.

If Inter Milan do press ahead with a swoop for Spence then developments are only likely once the World Cup has concluded.

Tottenham have added at the back this summer, but only brought in one full-back in the shape of the experienced Andrew Robertson.