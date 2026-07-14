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Aston Villa full-back Andres Garcia is closing in on a season-long loan switch to Getafe, with an agreement between the clubs now within touching distance.

A graduate of Levante’s academy, Garcia made 50 appearances for the La Liga outfit before completing a move to Villa Park in January 2025 in a deal worth a reported £6m.

Initially recruited to provide cover for Matty Cash at right-back, the Spaniard found opportunities limited during his first six months in Birmingham, featuring just ten times as he struggled to break into Unai Emery’s plans.

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That sparked speculation over his future last summer, but he ultimately remained at Villa Park, where injuries restricted him to just eight appearances across all competitions last season.

The Spanish defender also enjoyed a brief taste of European football, making an appearance during Aston Villa’s Europa League group-stage campaign before Emery’s men went on to lift the trophy.

This summer, interest from his homeland has gathered pace after Villa indicated they were willing to sanction a loan move to help Garcia secure regular minutes.

Elche were among the clubs monitoring the situation last month but delayed any concrete move while Valencia also explored a deal, holding talks with the former Levante defender’s representatives.

Club Years Levante 2022-2025 Aston Villa 2025- Andres Garcia’s career history

However, as recently as the end of last month, Los Che had yet to formalise their interest with an official offer for the 23-year-old.

Now, though, a fresh contender has emerged, with another La Liga outfit making their move.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Getafe and Aston Villa are closing in on an agreement over a season-long loan for Garcia.

It is suggested that the defender will complete the switch in the coming days once the remaining details are finalised, with the Azulones identifying him as the replacement for Juan Iglesias following his move to Sevilla.

He could even join up with Jose Bordalas’ squad at their training camp in Oliva, where the club are scheduled to face Reading in their opening pre-season friendly on Friday.

Whether Aston Villa include an option to buy in the agreement remains unclear, but the 23-year-old’s temporary departure appears all but certain after making just 18 appearances for the club.

The Azulones also have Conference League qualification in their sights next season, meaning that while Garcia may be leaving behind Champions League football, European nights could still await him in Madrid.