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Newcastle United face needing to pay around €45m if they are to be able to land midfielder Danilo from Brazilian side Botafogo, amid interest in the player heating up.

Under Eddie Howe, the Magpies are facing a summer of major upheaval after already seeing Anthony Gordon join Barcelona and Sandro Tonali complete a move to Tottenham Hotspur, leaving the Magpies in urgent need of midfield reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Their problems could yet deepen, with Bruno Guimaraes attracting interest from Arsenal, further increasing the need for reinforcements in the middle of the park.

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Even before those departures, Newcastle had already been credited with an interest in Danilo, who has impressed since joining Botafogo from Nottingham Forest last summer.

After just one season back in Brazil, the midfielder has emerged as one of the most sought-after talents, attracting interest from Manchester United, Roma, Napoli, Galatasaray, Zenit alongside the Magpies.

Zenit have already been knocked back, with Danilo unwilling to consider a move to eastern Europe.

It emerged earlier this week that Newcastle are considered to be the ‘strongest’ placed in the race for Danilo and now an indication of a potential fee is clear.

According to Brazilian outlet RTI Esporte, Roma have seen a €35m bid for the 25-year-old rejected, having offered €30m upfront plus a further €5m in performance-related bonuses.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

It is suggested that Botafogo have no intention of considering offers that are not around the €45m mark.

Before Brazil’s Round of 16 exit at World Cup, Danilo featured in four matches but was largely used as a substitute, failing to make a single start.

Despite that, the Rio de Janeiro outfit remain convinced his return of seven goals and two assists in 12 club appearances this season justifies their asking price.

Newcastle will also be eager to avoid another transfer setback after losing out to Aston Villa for Johan Manzambi and Liverpool for Victor Munoz, particularly with Chelsea also keeping tabs on Danilo, even if the Magpies are currently considered the frontrunners.

With Botafogo manager Franclim Carvalho already admitting Danilo’s long-term future is likely to lie away from Rio due to his immense potential, attention now turns to where the midfielder will be playing once the transfer window closes.